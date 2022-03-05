Bedford KY man charged with murder after shooting in Trimble County

KSP says they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound.

BEDFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bedford Kentucky man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Trimble County.

According to KSP…on February 28th troopers were called about a person being shot on Hardy Creek Road in Bedford.

KSP says they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound.

An investigation found that Terry Helm of Bedford and Justin Collins of Bedford had gotten into an altercation.

During the confrontation, Helm pulled out a gun and pointed it in the director of Collins. They struggled over the gun and during that time the gun went off, hitting and killed helm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On march 4th detectives were notified of a video that was taken inside the home the morning of the shooting.

The video led KSP to getting an arrest warrant for Collins…he was arrested later that day and charged with murder.

He is currently being held at the Oldham County Jail.