Beautiful end to Tuesday ahead of Wednesday storms

Another round of strong-to-severe storms will be possible on Wednesday

Spectacular conditions are expected for the remainder of your Tuesday. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will also be staying sunny outside of a few afternoon clouds. However, storm chances will be increasing heading into Wednesday.

All of central and eastern Kentucky is under a Level 1 Severe Risk on Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Showers and a few storms won’t pose much of a severe threat, but late day stronger storms could develop. Make sure you stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans during the Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Lingering showers and storms will be possible on Thursday, mainly in southern and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures to end the week will quickly climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. Friday could be the warmest day so far in 2022 with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing by the morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.