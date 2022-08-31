Beautiful conditions to end the month of August

Picture-perfect conditions are on the way for the final day of August. The cold front that brought us showers and storms early Tuesday morning excited late last night leaving behind it drier and cooler conditions. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the low 80s, while dewpoints will be low making it feel very comfortable. Quiet conditions continue overnight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will once again drop into upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday will feature near-average temperatures in the mid 80s and skies will remain mostly sunny. It’s a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day”! Make sure you are able to get out and enjoy the nice weather on the first day of September.

We will be tracking warmer temperatures and higher humidity as we close out the workweek on Friday. These muggy and warm conditions will be followed by shower and storm chances heading to the Labor Day weekend. Widespread showers and storms aren’t likely, but be prepared for isolated showers and storms developing throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will increase on Labor Day itself as the active pattern continues through early next week. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and quiet. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and near-average temperatures. Highs in the mid-80s.