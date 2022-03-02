Beattyville to hold one year flood recovery celebration this weekend

Main Street Beattyville to officially reopen with a ribbon cutting

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been one year since historic flooding destroyed businesses and homes in Beattyville. This weekend, the community plans to hold an event to officially reopen and celebrate recovery.

Beattyville Main Street known as “Downtown Beattyville Alliance”, along with the Beattyville Lee County Tourism Department plan to host the event Saturday, March 5 in the Beattyville Town Square. According to organizers, a ribbon cutting will take place to officially reopen Main Street.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say snacks will be served and a video booth will be set up for people to record a message of reflection from the past year as well as hopes for the future. The event is in partnership with Jackson Energy Cooperative.

