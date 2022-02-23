‘Be the Change Scholarship recipients named, eye futute in criminal justice

Students at Bryan Station are recipients of first scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nola Lewis is the winner of the first $20,000 “Be the Change” Scholarship, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced today. Asha Chekanao, the scholarship runner-up, will receive $10,000.

The scholarship is available to students of color at Bryan Station High School who wish to further their education in the study of criminal justice or related fields at a Kentucky college or university.

“I am so proud of Nola and Asha and their commitment to serving our community in the criminal justice and public safety field,” Gorton said. “This new scholarship provides life-changing opportunities to our community’s next generation of criminal justice and public safety leaders.”

The city provided $10,000 for the scholarship, as did Central Bank and Galls. Mayor Gorton thanked Galls representatives Jodi Lewis, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Justin Penman, Director of Legal Operations, and Luther Deaton, President and CEO of Central Bank, for their support of the program.

Lewis and Chekanao are seniors at Bryan Station High School. Lewis, who participates in the Homeland, Law & Fire Science pathway, has not yet made her college choice. Chekanao is part of Bryan Station High School’s Medical Academy. She plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.

As winner of the “Be the Change” Scholarship competition, Lewis will receive $20,000 per year, renewable until she receives her undergraduate degree. Chekanao received a one-time $10,000 scholarship.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide opportunities for students of color, while also helping address racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

The ONE Lexington initiative works with the community to create initiatives and programs for youth and young adults that enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime. Learn more at www.lexingtonky.gov/one-lexington.

Nola is the daughter of Jerrica and Ansara Lewis. Asha is the sister of Rashidi Etoke.