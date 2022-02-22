Barricaded subject puts schools on alert, comes out without incident

Incident went on for about two hours in the Accord Drive area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Fayette County schools – Millcreek Elementary and Tates Creek Middle School — were put on lockdown safety precautions Tuesday afternoon after an incident with a burglary suspect.

Students were not in danger but the lockdowns were done out of an abundance of caution.

According to Lexington Police, a “distressed person” called at 12:03 p.m. to report an attempted burglary. The person told police they saw the suspect flee and described the location on Accord Drive. Police went to the location in the 1200 block of Accord Drive where they found the suspect inside a home, police said.

Police established contact with the suspect — described as a adult male — and were able to finally get them to come out after about an hour.

No injuries reported and police say they are not sure if anything was actually stolen.