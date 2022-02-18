Barr introduces bill to help Americans leaving the Ukraine

Would waive COVID requirements, costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to the possible invasion of the Ukraine by Russia, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, a Lexington Republican who represents the state’s Sixth District, introduced Friday the Russians Engaged in Threatening Ukraine Refuge Now — RETURN — Act.

This legislation waives costs for American citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States who are evacuated from Ukraine by the U.S. government in the event of a Russian invasion, the congressman said in a statement. Current law requires these individuals to reimburse the U.S. Department of State for an evacuation. The measure also waives the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to reenter the United States from abroad, Barr said.

“Cost should not be a barrier for Americans fleeing Ukraine if a Russian invasion occurs,” said Barr, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

During the Afghanistan surrender in August of 2021, reports indicated Americans fleeing the Taliban were facing reimbursement costs of approximately $2,000, although the plan was not put in place.