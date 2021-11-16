Barr announces $616,000 infrastructure grant for Frankfort

Money will be used toward Holmes Street Corridor work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sixth District U.S. Rep. Andy Barr announced the City of Frankfort will receive a $616,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support planning revitalization efforts in Frankfort’s Holmes Street Corridor.

“Upgrading the Holmes Street Corridor will enhance economic development and quality of life for residents and businesses in Frankfort for decades to come,” said Barr. “This federal grant is the first step in devising a plan to calm traffic, improve road safety as well as create pedestrian and bike access from Kentucky State University to downtown Frankfort.”

“The Holmes Street corridor is a diverse neighborhood of residential, commercial and industrial property and is an important entrance into our city,” said Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “The RAISE grant will help the City of Frankfort better connect the corridor to downtown, attract new investment, and improve conditions for vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, and existing businesses. We are excited for this opportunity and thank our Congressional delegation, especially Congressman Barr, for his leadership and support for this grant.”

The Holmes Street Corridor encompasses 25 city blocks. Approximately two miles in length, the neighborhood is extremely diverse, with a mix of housing, commercial, and industrial uses.

Frankfort’s comprehensive plan identifies the reconstruction of Holmes Street as a top priority. The Holmes Street Corridor was also designated an Opportunity Zone to be eligible for additional federal funding.