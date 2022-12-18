Bardstown police investigating explosive devices found

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway in Bardstown after a reported bomb threat.

Bardstown police say around 8:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of North 1st street for a suspicious device.

When officers arrived they found what looked like improvised explosive devices and other explosive items.

State police and LMPD bomb squads responded to the scene to remove the explosives.

That scene has since been cleared and police say there is no further threat to the public.

Bardstown police and the ATF are joining together for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson County dispatch.