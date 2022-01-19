Baptist Health Richmond to expand behavioral health services

11-bed behavioral health inpatient service to open in fall 2022

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Baptist Health Richmond is significantly increasing its capacity and commitment to behavioral health services in response to the community’s needs.

In fall 2022, an 11-bed behavioral health inpatient service will open, Thrive Center at Baptist Health. In addition, the Emergency Department will undergo renovations to add three behavioral health exam rooms to treat patients experiencing a mental health crisis.

Thrive Center at Baptist Health will provide an interdisciplinary team approach to behavioral health treatment to care for patients and their families. Services will include psychiatric evaluation and treatment, individual, group and family therapy and psychoeducation, individualized treatment and aftercare planning, therapeutic recreational activities, access to peer support and case management and referrals to community resources.

From 2020 to 2021, the total number of patient visits at the Baptist Health Richmond behavioral health clinic increased by 74%. In 2021, Baptist Health Medical Group cared for over 2,000 new behavioral health patients in the Richmond and Berea market. The Emergency Department cared for over 800 behavioral health patients and over 400 of these patients were transferred to other facilities to receive ongoing inpatient treatment, an 80% increase from 2020.

Baptist Health Richmond believes mental health is equally as important as physical health and is committed to providing compassionate, personalized care to help our patients thrive, not just survive. The behavioral health team works alongside each patient to identify their personal needs, ensuring they have the best opportunity for a successful road to recovery. The expansion of the behavioral health services will enhance access to immediate resources to support their journey through recovery.

“Thrive Center at Baptist Health and the expansion of our Emergency Department will aid in eliminating barriers to seek behavioral health services for our patients by providing inpatient services close to home,” said Greg D. Gerard, Baptist Health Richmond president. “We are fully invested to offer behavioral health services that will have a positive impact on this disease that is plaguing our community. Patients in Madison and surrounding counties deserve access to quality, convenient and compassionate care without the worry of having to start a new life somewhere else. Thrive Center at Baptist Health will allow our patients the network of resources to “thrive” and restart a path to recovery.”

Thrive Center at Baptist Health is an extension of outpatient behavioral health services offered at Baptist Health Richmond including psychotherapy, family sessions, medication management, addiction and substance abuse treatment and a chemical dependency intensive outpatient program. Behavioral health – specifically curbing opioid abuse – is a major focus for the nine-hospital Baptist Health system. System-wide efforts include integrating care to provide holistic treatment.

“We are called to serve the health of our community, including patients with behavioral health needs,” said Chris Holcomb, Baptist Health associate vice president of behavioral health. “Mental wellness is integral to individuals’ and our community’s well-being and we are proud to be part of the solution for a healthier tomorrow.”