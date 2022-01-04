Baptist Health Lexington delaying elective surgeries that require overnight stays

Update on elective procedures at Baptist Health Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Baptist Health Lexington is making some temporary adjustments in elective in-patient procedures because of the surge in COVID cases across the region and state.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, inpatient elective procedures requiring an overnight stay will be postponed at Baptist Health Lexington from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 14.

The postponement is currently only for inpatient elective procedures requiring an overnight stay. Outpatient procedures are not affected.

Patients affected by this change will be contacted, and given further guidance.