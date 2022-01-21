Baptist Corbin pleads with community as COVID numbers surge

Don't come to ER for COVID tests, use other options

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anther health care group is asking the communities it serves to help slow the surge of COVID cases overwhelming the community and putting a dangerous strain on hospital staff and health care.

“As we face rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and increasingly crowded conditions, Baptist Health officials are asking the community to please stop coming to the emergency department for routine tests for the COVID-19 virus,” Baptist Health Corbin said Friday in a statement.

“We are having issues with patients coming into the emergency room simply for testing. If you show up for routine testing, you will be delaying care of other patients, plus your wait will be extremely long,” Baptist Health Corbin Medical Director Dr. David Worthy said.

Worthy stressed that if someone truly needs emergency care, then come to the emergency room, but if “you are seeking a COVID-19 test, there are several other options available,” including contacting the primary care provider, using urgent care clinics, contacting wildhealth.com/Trillium, which is located at the Trillium Center Circle at Baptist Health Corbin or wildhealthcovid19testing.as.me to find the nearest location.

Free COVID 19 testing sites are listed on Community-Based Testing Sites for COVID-19 | HHS.gov

“If you are having minor symptoms such as cough, congestion and body aches, you can be treated at home in consultation with a family health provider or urgent care clinic. But more serious symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath or low oxygen levels merit a visit to the emergency room,” Worthy stated.

As well as the crowded emergency department, Baptist Health Corbin is also dealing with an increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as the omicron variant of the virus continues through the community.

“Please get your vaccinations, your booster, wear your masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. This is one way we can help each other,” Worthy explained.

“We are no longer administering the monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19,” he stressed.

Evidence shows Omicron is currently the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Kentucky and unfortunately, the current outpatient monoclonal IV treatment option is not effective. In light of that, the hospital closed its COVID-19 Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic.

Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.