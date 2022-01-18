Baptist Corbin delays due to weather

Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset.
Kaitlyn Shive,

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the inclement weather, the following offices will on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.    All other services will open at normal hours.

  • All Baptist Health Medical Group Offices.  Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset.
    • BHMG Family Practice Somerset, Williamsburg and Barbourville
    • BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
    • BHMG Cardiology Dr Reddy and Chaudry
    • BHMG Cardiology Somerset Dr Cameron and Thannoli
    • BHMG Interventional Cardiology
    • BHMG General Surgery
    • BHMG Oncology
    • BHMG Pulmonology & Critical Care
    • BHMG Orthopedics
    • BHMG Behavioral Health
    • BHMG Urology & GI
    • Baptist Health Outpatient Rehabilitation

We apologize for any inconvenience.  Thank you.

