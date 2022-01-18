Baptist Corbin delays due to weather

Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset.

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the inclement weather, the following offices will on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. All other services will open at normal hours.

All Baptist Health Medical Group Offices. Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset. BHMG Family Practice Somerset, Williamsburg and Barbourville BHMG Family Medicine Corbin BHMG Cardiology Dr Reddy and Chaudry BHMG Cardiology Somerset Dr Cameron and Thannoli BHMG Interventional Cardiology BHMG General Surgery BHMG Oncology BHMG Pulmonology & Critical Care BHMG Orthopedics BHMG Behavioral Health BHMG Urology & GI Baptist Health Outpatient Rehabilitation



We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you.