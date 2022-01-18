Baptist Corbin delays due to weather
Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset.
CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the inclement weather, the following offices will on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. All other services will open at normal hours.
- All Baptist Health Medical Group Offices. Virtual visits will be available in Corbin, London and Somerset.
- BHMG Family Practice Somerset, Williamsburg and Barbourville
- BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
- BHMG Cardiology Dr Reddy and Chaudry
- BHMG Cardiology Somerset Dr Cameron and Thannoli
- BHMG Interventional Cardiology
- BHMG General Surgery
- BHMG Oncology
- BHMG Pulmonology & Critical Care
- BHMG Orthopedics
- BHMG Behavioral Health
- BHMG Urology & GI
- Baptist Health Outpatient Rehabilitation
We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you.