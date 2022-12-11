Bands help raise money for The Nest

The event included raffles, food, and an auction

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A musical benefit Sunday afternoon helped raise some much needed funding for the Nest Lexington.

The second annual “Spread the Warmth” Festival was held at Rock House Brewing. Six bands performed throughout the evening.

The event included raffles, food, and an auction. Vendors also gave portions of their proceeds to the nest.

The Nest helps provide support for women, children and families.

“They can provide so many needs, immediate needs. They’re just a great organization. It”s all going to a good cause and we’re very fortunate to have everybody pull together and make this event possible,”said Robby Chadwell, an event co-organizer.

The event wrapped up at 8 p.m. If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, find out how you can donate to the Nest here.