Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky holds fundraiser in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky held its fall fundraiser at 21 C Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington Friday night.

The organization works to protect Kentucky LGBTQ youth and further LGBTQ rights.

The fundraiser was in partnership with the Imperial Court of Kentucky which is a non-profit that has a special outreach to the LGBTQ community.

Friday, around a dozen people came to support the cause of banning conversion therapy while also getting to watch some drag show performances.