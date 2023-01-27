Baffert’s New York horse racing ban lifted; Churchill Downs ban remains

Bob Baffert can once again enter horses at New York’s major tracks, although he remains banned at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The Hall of Fame trainer’s one-year ban by the New York Racing Association has ended, allowing him to once again enter horses.

Baffert was suspended in June for repeated medication violations, although none of them occurred in New York.

He was barred from Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga Racetracks.

Baffert doesn’t typically run horses this time of year in New York.

He targets the biggest stakes races at Belmont in the spring and Saratoga in the summer.

Baffert remains under a two-year ban by Churchill Downs after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance on race day.

That ban expires after the derby in May but Baffert is fighting the suspension in federal court.