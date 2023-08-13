Backpack giveaway honors former FCPS student who died from Covid

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As kids get ready to go back to school this week, one Lexington mom is honoring her son through an annual backpack and school supply giveaway.

Renita Wright’s son Christopher CJ Gordon was the first Fayette County Public Schools student to die from Covid complications in 2021.

Since his death, his parents have wanted to keep his memory alive by providing those supplies for free to children in their community.

The second annual event was held at Whitney Young Park Saturday. It included live music, children’s activities, and resource information.

Wright says a giveaway like is something that CJ would want to be remembered by because of his heart of giving to others.

“It means so so much because this is truly who he was. He was just giving. He would always put others before himself. Even at 15. Everyone said this, i knew this and saw this. But its beautiful to let everybody else see it and know it. So it means a lot,” says Wright.

Wright says she continues to see the event grow- and hope that it gets bigger and better in the years ahead.