Award to recognize businesses that aid poll-worker recuitment

Adams announced Reagan Award program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On this Presidents’ Day, Secretary of State Michael Adams announces the Ronald Reagan Award program, which will recognize Kentucky businesses that encourage employees to serve as poll workers.

“President Reagan said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ The same is true of democracy,” Adams said. “We can’t have an election without election workers. Government can’t solve all our problems, so I’m asking the private sector to help us open the polls.”

To qualify for the award, nominees must be a Kentucky business in good standing and promote poll worker recruitment by offering paid time off to volunteer as a poll worker, or other incentives such as bonuses or additional days off.

Businesses of various sizes will be honored: small businesses (1-25 employees), medium-sized businesses (26-100 employees) and large businesses (100+ employees).

Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by others. Information about the nomination process can be found here.