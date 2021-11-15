Average gas prices in region unchanged since last week

Slightly lower than month ago, $1 more than year ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.06/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lexington is priced at $2.89/g while the most expensive is $3.25/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.79/g while the highest is $3.45/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

Historical prices in Lexington and the national average going back 10 years:

November 15, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 15, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 15, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

November 15, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 15, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

November 15, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

November 15, 2014: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

November 15, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 15, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 15, 2011: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kentucky- $3.08/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.08/g.

Cincinnati- $3.27/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.31/g.

Louisville- $3.18/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”