Average gas price in Lexington down three-cents a gallon from last week

GasBuddy says the average price on Monday was $3.94 a gallon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gas prices on Monday in Lexington were still high, but down from a week ago.

GasBuddy reports the average price per gallon was $3.94, down three cents a gallon from last week.

Prices are 25.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.22 higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy, which surveyed 275 gas stations in Lexington.

The national average on Monday was $4.17 a gallon, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week, according to GasBuddy.