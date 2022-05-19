Autographed cut-out of American Idol finalist Noah Thompson being auctioned off

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A food truck service in American Idol finalist Noah Thompson’s home county is auctioning off an autographed life sized cut-out of Thompson to raise money for new speakers for the Lawrence County High School choir.

Hillbilly Hibachi says on its Facebook page it had the standing cut-out made of the Louisa-native, who was kind enough to sign it during his trip back home this week. Marcum Custom Graphic made the cut-out.

The auction ends June 1, 2022. Bidding starts at $100. For more information or to bid, CLICK HERE.

Thompson performed at the high school Tuesday during a surprise visit. A parade was also held in his honor leading up to his free hometown outdoor concert Tuesday evening.

His debut single, “One Day Tonight” debuted at number three on the iTunes country music chart last week.

He’s now preparing for the season finale of American Idol as one of three finalists. The show airs on ABC 36 this Sunday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. EDT