‘At least’ 3 collisions shuts down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “At least” three collisions, with one being serious, have shut down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in both directions until further notice Monday morning, according to the City of Lexington’s website.

Traffic on both the outer and inner loops is being diverted to the exit ramps and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was immediately available; ABC 36 has reached out for more.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates