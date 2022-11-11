At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) – At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes.

WDRB-TV reported that coin tosses were held for a magistrate seat in Breckinridge County and a Muldraugh City Council seat in Meade County.

State law says tied races should be decided by lots. In both cases, the candidate who was declared the winner called heads.

David Albright will serve as Fourth District magistrate in Breckinridge County, and Debarah Noel will serve on the Muldraugh City Council.