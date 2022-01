Ask The Expert: Russell Capital “End Of Year Prep”

ABC 36’s Tom Kenny and Jack Russell, CEO & Founder of Russell Capital Management talk about ways to manage your money as we approach the end of a calendar year on today’s episode of Ask The Expert. For money information on wealth management from the experts at Russell Capital Management click here

Russell Capital Management

859-254-5225

Russcap.com

476 E High St, Lexington, KY 40507