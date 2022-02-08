Asbury student arrested for solicitation of kidnapping

Former youth ministry major sought help in kidnapping a female student

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year old youth ministry major is custody following his arrest for solicitation of kidnapping, according to The Asbury Collegian.

The Asbury Collegian reports freshman Jonathan D. Mitchem, 19, is being held in Jessamine County Detention Center on $50,000 bail after he made comments online about wanting to help in planning to kidnap a female student.

Mitchem was arrested on Jan. 25; circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, but students say he had sent them suggestive messages online.

The Asbury Collegian reports the university released a statement saying Mitchem is no enrolled in classes.