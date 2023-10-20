Asbury starts ‘Educators Rising’ for high schoolers aspiring to become teachers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than three-quarters of U.S. states are experiencing a teacher shortage, highlighting a growing concern among public education and government officials about issues that were exacerbated during three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday at Asbury, Educators Rising is trying to transform how America develops aspiring teachers starting with high school students.

Educators Rising provides young people with hands-on teaching experience and helps them cultivate the skills they need to be successful educators.

“This is very meaningful to me, it’s personal to me because teachers touch the lives of our entire workforce, our families, everybody. I feel led into this profession. We want to give that passion and convey that passion to others that it is a worthwhile vocation,” said Justin Craft.