Cooling centers open in Lexington, city adjusts trash collection times

The city has also adjusted collection times for Thursday and Friday this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As temperatures climb across central and eastern Kentucky, the city of Lexington has activated its’ heat plan now through Sunday, July 24.

The plan is activated when temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees to help members of the community access ways to cool down.

The Tates Creek Golf Corse is helping in that process by operating a cooling center open from 7 a.m. until dusk.

And for those looking for a little more a splash, Lexington public pools will offer half-price admission through Sunday.

Noah Kramer has been trying to beat the heat and knows exactly why he and his parents came out to the pool.

“Well, it’s mostly just to swim places, I mean literally, like this, there has been a lot of people here the past times I have been coming,” said Kramer.

During excessive heat, it’s always recommended to take breaks from the sun, stay hydrated, and if you don’t have AC, find a cooling center such as those available in Lexington.

For those needing transpiration to the cooling center, Lextran is offering free rides for those who need one to any cooling center. You’re asked to tell the bus driver where you’re headed when you get on.

The city has also adjusted collection times for Thursday and Friday this week. Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time that employees are working during the hottest part of the day. Collections staff will start servicing containers by 5 a.m., possibly a little earlier. Residents are urged to place their carts out the night before.