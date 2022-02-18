UPDATE: More road closures reported in Scott County, due to high water
According to state, Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620
UPDATE (2/17/22 8:00 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has updated road closures in Scott County.
As of 8 p.m., KYTC has added signage advising drivers to find another route due to high water in the following areas:
Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620
- between milepoints 3.5 and 11.25
- between milepoints 11.25 and 17.3
Muddy Ford Road/KY 922
- between milepoints 6.9 and 10.60
Lisle Road/KY 1963
- between milepoints 0.6 and 0.4
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that portions of Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY have water over the roadways in several areas. Signage is posted for the locations.
Thursday, Feb. 17 – as of 6 p.m. and until further notice
Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620
- portions of the routes have water over the roadways
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
