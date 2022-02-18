UPDATE: More road closures reported in Scott County, due to high water

According to state, Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620

UPDATE (2/17/22 8:00 P.M.) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has updated road closures in Scott County.

As of 8 p.m., KYTC has added signage advising drivers to find another route due to high water in the following areas:

Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620

between milepoints 3.5 and 11.25

between milepoints 11.25 and 17.3

Muddy Ford Road/KY 922

between milepoints 6.9 and 10.60

Lisle Road/KY 1963

between milepoints 0.6 and 0.4

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that portions of Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY have water over the roadways in several areas. Signage is posted for the locations.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – as of 6 p.m. and until further notice

Double Culvert Road/KY 620 and Rogers Gap Road/KY 620

portions of the routes have water over the roadways

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

##