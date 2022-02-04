As of 10:30 p.m., some flooding in Bourbon, downed trees in Scott

Winter weather event now includes rain, sleet and high water

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises Central Kentucky remains under an Ice Storm Warning which includes Thursday evening and Friday. KYTC District 7 personnel (along with contractors), will have alternating shift changes beginning at 12 a.m. (midnight).

Current information includes as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday:

Bourbon County – water is over the road on Millersburg Cynthiana Road/KY 1879 and Elizabeth Station Road/KY 1876 — signage is posted to alert the public

Fayette County – sleet is now reported for a section of the county near the Hamburg area​

Scott County – crews have addressed downed trees and rain has changed to sleet in the northern portion of the county​

Woodford County – crews and contractors are treating areas that are slick

Travel for this evening and Friday is described as difficult to impossible. The public is advised not to travel if at all possible.