As eviction crisis in Lexington continues, Catholic Action Center launches new volunteer program to help

The Catholic Action Center's goal is to launch the program August 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people in Lexington are feeling the effects of the rising rent prices due to inflation, and of course, the lingering effects of the pandemic.

But for some, the dramatic rent increases can lead to difficulties paying rent, resulting in evictions. It’s something the Catholic Action Center says is a huge crisis in Lexington right now.

It just takes a phone, a computer, and three hours if you want to volunteer to help connect people with help who are facing eviction, according to Catholic Action Center director Ginny Ramsey.

Ramsey says on August 1, the Catholic Action Center is launching a program called Save Their Homes. It’s a way people in the community can get involved. According to Ramsey, in May alone, about 1,100 people were evicted. She says the dramatic increase is due to a lot of the COVID-19 protections and aid programs being lifted, like the CDC’s mandate that no one could be evicted during the pandemic.

She says it’s a snowball effect that started two and a half years ago with the pandemic. Ramsey says her biggest concern is for the elderly, the disabled, and families with children who are facing eviction.

She says the Save Their Homes program uses volunteers to help provide assistance to people struggling, connecting them to landlords and properties to get them out of either bad housing situations or even homelessness.

“There’s a lot of hidden homelessness in Lexington. People in their cars, couch-hopping. People living in subsidized housing that will make them all lose their housing if they stay. So there’s a lot going on in Lexington with the need for housing and this is a way the community can help,” said Ramsey.

She says the goal is to launch the program August 1, but enough volunteers have to commit first: the program’s goal is to get about 50 volunteers in the community to help with the effort.

She says you don’t need to have any special knowledge or experience, you just need to be willing to listen.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email caclex2000@gmail.com or go to catholicactioncenter.net for more information.