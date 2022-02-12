Artworks at the Carver Schools hosts Valentine’s card workshops

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many families got a head start on creating the perfect Valentine’s Day card for their loved ones Friday night at the Artworks Community Center near downtown.

The center hosted a Valentine’s printmaking workshop, giving people the option to cut, design, and craft their own card.

There were three workshops to choose from, including a lego press option.

Organizers say the event provided a unique opportunity for the community to get involved in.

“This is just a free evening event that people could come in and make a card for themselves or a loved one,” said Jessica Peirsol, special events manager for Lexington Parks and Rec. “This is also a place to make a very nice print and spark a little bit of interest in creating something that maybe they haven’t tried before.”

The community center’s next workshop will honor Black History Month and will be held February 26th from 2-5 p.m.