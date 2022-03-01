Arrest made in nearly four year old Clay City bank robbery

Adam Akers, of Mount Sterling, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Montgomery County man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to a nearly four year old bank robbery, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 28-year old Adam Akers, of Mount Sterling, is accused of holding-up the Whitaker Bank in Clay City at gunpoint on March 23, 2018. KSP says he got away with a large sum of money.

Akers was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, according to State Police.

He was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.