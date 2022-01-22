Armed robbery in Pike County under investigation

He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

Elkhorn City, KY. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery in Pike County.

KSP says a call came in at 8:27 p.m. on January 20th about an armed robbery at the Quick Stop in Elkhorn City community.

KSP says the investigation found an unidentified man entered the business, pulled a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The man fled scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711 .

Detective Mark Branham is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.