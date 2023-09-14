“Armed and dangerous man” at large in Kentucky since July arrested after high-speed chase

31-year-old Cody Johnson, 36-year-old Andrea Leftridge were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man considered armed and dangerous in Powell County has been arrested, along with a second suspect, after a high-speed chase and a 22-hour manhunt in McCracken County.

Deputies say 31-year-old Cody Johnson was arrested Tuesday, with 36-year-old Andrea Leftridge. In July, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Johnson, calling him “potentially armed and dangerous” after he allegedly escaped from law enforcement. Johnson was allegedly going door-to-door in Central Kentucky asking for water. The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson was wanted by multiple agencies on multiple charges.

Officials say Johnson and Leftridge allegedly led McCracken County deputies on a chase through several fields and wooded areas in a stolen car.

Deputies say the two were found walking on New Hope Church Road and taken into custody after crashing the car into a tree.