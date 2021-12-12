Area teams among top finishers in state cheer competitions

Woodford County claims Game Day title

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County edged Daviess County and Knox Central to win the State Competitive Cheer Game Day competition at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester (Click to see results https://khsaa.org/2021-22-khsaa-competitive-cheer-game-day-division-final-results/). It was the first time Woodford has won the state title.

In the All-Girls Large School competition, Frederick Douglas and Paul Dunbar, both from Fayette County, finished second and third behind Bowling Green. Lewis County was fifth. In the All-Girls Small Division, Pikeville was second behind Eastern while, Madison Central was fourth, and Somerset, Perry County Central and Boone County tied for fifth (Click to see results: https://khsaa.org/2021-22-khsaa-competitive-cheer-small-medium-large-super-coed-division-final-results/).

In the All-Girls Medium, Pulaski County was third, Lawrence County sixth, Lexington Catholic ninth and South Laurel 10th. Bullitt East won the division. In the Coed Division, East Jessamine was fourth, Owsley County was eighth and Estill County was ninth (Click to see results: https://khsaa.org/2021-22-khsaa-competitive-cheer-medium-coed-division-final-results/).