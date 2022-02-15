Area students named regional finalists for $20,000 scholarships

45 from state among 251 named to regional Coca-Cola Scholar list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Forty-five Kentucky students, including several from Eastern Kentucky, have been named Regional Finalists for the 2022 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,600 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.

The high school seniors were selected as Regional Finalists from a pool of 68,000+ applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities. See the full list.

The Regional Finalists are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

For the finalists, the next step of the competition is the completion of regional interviews this month. After these interviews are conducted in early February, 150 of the Regional Finalists will be designated as Coca-Cola Scholars, receive a $20,000 scholarship, and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni. Collectively, the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation will award $3.1 million in college scholarships to these outstanding young leaders.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of Coke Scholars that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP, Coke Scholars Care, and the fifth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned Scholars with first-year Scholars as they transition to college. Every five years, Scholars from all 30+ classes are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.

