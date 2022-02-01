Area students among winners in 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest

Boyle, Powell students are winners, more than 300 students entered annual contest
Steve Rogers,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday students from five Kentucky counties earned first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest, in which

young Kentuckians play an active role in promoting a clean environment.

The first-place winners and other top finishers represent a home-schooled student in Boyle County, North Jackson Elementary in Barren County, Grant’s Lick Elementary in Campbell County, St. Joseph School in Nelson County, Camp Ernst Middle School in Boone County, Noe Middle School in Jefferson County, Washington County High School, Glasgow High School in Barren County, Powell County High School and St. Henry District High School in Kenton County.

“One way we make a Better Kentucky is to make a cleaner Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “These students have done great work in using their creativity to remind us all how to be good neighbors by keeping our neighborhoods, parks, and highways clean. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are taking action to promote a cleaner Kentucky.”

This year, there were over 300 entries across the state, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 17.

“Congratulations to all the top finishers in the 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “They not only have produced some impressive artwork. They also have done a public service by promoting the message that a ‘Litter free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways is a responsibility we all share.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

The 2021-2022 contest winners are:

5-8 age category

1st place               Adrianna Baca            Home School, Boyle County

2nd place              Blakely Mosier            North Jackson Elementary, Barren County

3rd place               Olivia Melton               Grant’s Lick Elementary, Campbell County

9-11 age category

1st place               Diana Delgado            St. Joseph School, Nelson County

2nd place              Josslyn Heringer         Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

2nd place              Camren Tolliver          Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

3rd place               Christina Palumbo      St. Joseph School, Nelson County

3rd place               Sylvia Mason              Noe Middle School, Jefferson County

12-14 age category

1st place               Olivia Flener                Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

2nd place              Jesse McClain            Washington County High School

3rd place               Samantha Mahung     Glasgow High School, Barren County

15-18 age category

1st place               Katie Neal                   Powell County High School

1st place               Victoria Johnson         Washington County High School

2nd place              Wynnie Serra              St. Henry District Highschool, Kenton County

3rd place               Jazmin Hernandez      Washington County High School

The Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful. Litter-free roads promote a clean environment, foster civic pride, and save taxpayer dollars.

