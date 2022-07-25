Area parents, experts react to Jefferson Co. schools mask requirement

Starting Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools will require masks until the county is out of the red zone

FAYETTE/WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – Most counties in Kentucky are in the red or “high risk” zone for COVID-19 community levels.

According to Woodford County Public Health Director Cassie Prather, most cases are either the BA.2 or BA.5 variants, which Prather says often comes with a bad sore throat.

While the state isn’t seeing as many cases now compared to winter’s Omicron spike, Prather says it’s possible another spike in cases may happen this fall.

“When looking at this school year, I think there’s a potential that we may see some spikes, especially in districts that don’t have a lot of space in their classrooms. That was part of the layer of strategies as recommended by the CDC,” said Prather.

Starting Monday, Jefferson County announced its school district will require masks until the county is out of the “high risk” category.

With Fayette County also in the red level, some parents are concerned about the upcoming school year, though the district has yet to change its mask-optional policy.

Fayette County Schools parent Brandon Clark says he wants the decision of masking to remain up to parents and students.

“Totally on board with what parents think is best for their kids. Just personally, we won’t send our kids to school with masks,” said Clark.

Garrard County Schools parent Charlotte Strunk, who says she has COPD, says she and her 14-year-old daughter came to a mutual decision that she’d wear a mask to school regardless of a mandate.

“Oh yes. We’ve already discussed this. Masks must be worn. Even going to Walmart, which I hate to do…I wear one eight hours a day. If I can wear one eight hours a day it’s not going to hurt her,” said Strunk.

Prather says to continue to take precautions, avoid any large gatherings with your children and reach out to your area’s health department if you have any health concerns.

For more resources on COVID-19, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.