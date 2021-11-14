Area man attempts to break world record

Saturday and Sunday, Brendan Kelly aims to do 7,000 chin-ups to break a world record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An area man is looking to break a Guinness World Record.

Saturday, Brendan Kelly began his attempt at doing 7,000 chin-ups in 24 hours at his gym in Lexington, Ultimate Ninja Athletics. If completed, he would break the world record, which is 5,340 chin-ups.

When ABC 36’s Annie Brown spoke with Kelly on Saturday afternoon, he’d completed more than 2,000 of those chin-ups in 5 hours.

“5,340 seems like a lot to people but to me it seemed very easily beatable from the beginning. I knew I just had to have the discipline to show up every day and put in the work that was required. And that’s what I’ve done and that’s why it’s able to look this easy where I’m at right now,” said Kelly.

This wouldn’t be Kelly’s only world record accolade: he holds the record for the world’s fastest mile run backwards, completing it in 5 minutes and 53 seconds. He is also the first person in history to back flip in the middle of a boxing match.

“I got tired of being overlooked, so I just starting seeing what crazy goals I could come up with that I could achieve as long as I was willing to put in the effort that was required to get there,” said Kelly.

Kelly says he got the idea to break the world record for chin-ups in order to bring more publicity to his gym.

“I opened my business at the start of COVID, so most people don’t know I exist. I don’t have any money to market it as well either, so I came up with the best idea possible to do some crazy stuff and get people hyped about it. Hopefully it’ll light a fire in some other people as well,” said Kelly.

Kelly previously completed Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior. He is set to complete his record-breaking achievement on Sunday.