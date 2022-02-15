Area experts, officials discuss road damage caused by winter weather

Experts discuss what to look out for while you're traveling on the roads, and what to do if your car is damaged.

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You may know the feeling of swerving to avoid a pothole here and there, or hitting one and damaging your vehicle. According to Mount Vernon Public Works Supervisor Frank Baker, road damage, like potholes, frequently happens in the wintertime.

“Potholes form more often in the wintertime, it’s when the moisture enters the crack on the blacktop, and when it freezes it will expand and cause the asphalt to actually rise,” said Baker.

Bobby Bishop, the owner of Bishop’s Tire and Auto Care in Mount Vernon, says that accidentally running over a dreaded divot could cause anything from a punctured tire or rim damage to a busted strut, which affects your steering. According to AAA, most pothole-related repairs cost less than $250, but sometimes they can cost more than $1,000.

“The prices could escalate very quickly depending on the size of hole you hit,” said Bishop.

According to Bishop, the damage to cars caused by uneven roads, even if small, can cause some big problems, saying a customer who bought a rim came back for repairs after hitting a pothole.

“Here’s an example of a customer that came in a couple of months ago. He’d just purchased these rims and they were very expensive. He hit a pothole, and it caused damage to his rim. And you can see the place here, it doesn’t look like it’s very significant but it started shaking on him,” said Bishop.

Bishop says if you think your car has been damaged after you’ve run over an uneven part of the road, pull over and check your car.

“Try to pull off the side of the road in an open area and look at it visually yourself. If you don’t see anything and you still have a concern go to a local shop,” said Bishop.

Baker says it’s important to always report road damage as soon as you notice it, that way it can be fixed as quickly as possible.

“If you see any, call your local or state official and we’ll try to get out there as soon as we can,” said Baker.

To report road damage on state routes, call the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: