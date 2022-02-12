Area divers take spots in girls state high school competition

Event held at Falling Springs Center in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022 KHSAA Girls’ Diving State Championships concluded on Saturday at the Falling Springs Center in Versailles. Peytton Moore (Cooper) claimed the state championship crown, while Kaitlin Calvery (Sacred Heart) earned runner-up honors.

For full results, see below or visit DiveMeets.com: https://bit.ly/34D6Wyv

Team points accumulated during Saturday’s event will accrue and carry forward to each team’s total in the 2022 KHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships Presented by UK HealthCare.