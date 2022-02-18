Area dispatchers among latest graduates from academy
Most of the graduates are from Eastern Kentucky agencies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced 20 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.
Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successful completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 140 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.
“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”
DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.
Class 140 graduates and their agencies are:
Christian T. Alexander
Greenup County E-911
Paul C. Brown Jr.
Henderson Police Department/E-911
Madison L. Burket
Muhlenberg County 911
Jack Burns
Lexington Enhanced 911
Hailee Clay
Frankfort/Franklin County 911
Rebekah Gabrielle Clover
Frankfort/Franklin County 911
Autumn R. Deason
Muhlenberg County 911
Taylor Eversole
Frankfort/Franklin County 911
Jacob Ryan Farmer
Lexington Enhanced 911
Sahara Jo Hardy
Madison County E-911
Alexandria M. Harris
Marshall County E-911
Angela Hill
Oak Grove Police Department
Andrew S. Jones
Morehead Police Department
Samantha J. Keith
Pulaski County 911 Center
Heather N. McNabb
Bath County 911 Center
Patrick Ritchie
Hazard Police Department
Benjamin T. Robb
Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch
Charles M. Uhler
Springfield Police Department
Brooklyn M. Westerman
Jessamine County 911
Pamela Rose Wilson
Bluegrass 911 Central Communication