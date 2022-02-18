Area dispatchers among latest graduates from academy

Most of the graduates are from Eastern Kentucky agencies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced 20 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy and are now ready to begin answering the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers of the commonwealth.

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successful completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 140 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements over four weeks. Major training areas include identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, emergency medical dispatch protocols and use of the state and national criminal databases.

“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned re-accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2018.

Class 140 graduates and their agencies are:

Christian T. Alexander

Greenup County E-911

Paul C. Brown Jr.

Henderson Police Department/E-911

Madison L. Burket

Muhlenberg County 911

Jack Burns

Lexington Enhanced 911

Hailee Clay

Frankfort/Franklin County 911

Rebekah Gabrielle Clover

Frankfort/Franklin County 911

Autumn R. Deason

Muhlenberg County 911

Taylor Eversole

Frankfort/Franklin County 911

Jacob Ryan Farmer

Lexington Enhanced 911

Sahara Jo Hardy

Madison County E-911

Alexandria M. Harris

Marshall County E-911

Angela Hill

Oak Grove Police Department

Andrew S. Jones

Morehead Police Department

Samantha J. Keith

Pulaski County 911 Center

Heather N. McNabb

Bath County 911 Center

Patrick Ritchie

Hazard Police Department

Benjamin T. Robb

Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch

Charles M. Uhler

Springfield Police Department

Brooklyn M. Westerman

Jessamine County 911

Pamela Rose Wilson

Bluegrass 911 Central Communication