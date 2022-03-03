Are you Up-To-Date with your kids online activity? Here’s how

Technology experts recommend that parents know whats going on on their kids screens while also establishing trust

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With technology constantly changing it can be tough for parents to keep track of what kids are up to, online, even for dad’s like Riley Rose who works in technology.

“We waited until my daughter was 14 to allow her to have unsupervised use,” rose explained when asked about when he and his wife loosened some of the internet restricting reins.

For some parents, just ‘talking’ about cyber safety can be tough.

“They may not understand it now but in the long run they’ll thank you because it a protection,” explains Audra Thomas, a Lexington mom of 4.

In her house, she says that screen time is limited and when the devices are allowed, there’s a couple of rules, including who her kids interact with.

“One time, my oldest son was playing x-box and I heard him through upstairs. I heard him say what school do I go to and he was just answering questions that it just felt fishy to me,” explains Thomas.

Thomas says that time it turned out to be a friend of a friend, however that’s not always the case.

“I think the worse thing you can do is keep it in the dark and not talk about it kinds will stumble onto things that they don’t mean to get onto”.

Rose agrees, saying parents need to watch out for apps that allow for any sort of conversation which means doing a little homework yourself.

“I’ve heard a lot of bad things about hangouts. I think that’s a google platform. Facebook we call that an attack vector. Its a way they can get to your kids and start giving them malicious content,” explains Rose.

“I’m on Facebook and Instagram and some of the tiktok reels will popup. You get like 3 or four and if you click on one of those sometimes it will lead to not good places,” adds Thomas.

Tech experts encourage parents to use special apps to be aware of the content their kids see and use and block it, if necessary.

“We have an application that we use called Net Nanny that protects from bad sites content and adult content that we can restrict what she can and cant see what apps she can and cant download,” explains Rose.

“I use something called Coventant Eyes. A report gets sent to myself and my husband and it does show the activity,” adds Thomas.

Ultimately, tech experts recommend that parents be gatekeepers, especially in an ever-changing world of updates.