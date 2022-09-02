Arboretum of rare trees pops up in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Greg Spivey has grown rare trees at his 62-acre nursery for years and over the past few weeks, he made a dream of his come true — to create an arboretum of those rare trees.

This new botanical feature can be seen on the River of Life Ministries’ Kentucky Faith and Public History Education Project Walking Trail at 616 Clintonville Road in Paris.

Signage identifying the new trees and shrubs is coming soon, according to a press release.

The walking trail originally opened in July 2021 and hosts seven educational stations with signs telling facts about Christianity and Kentucky. It also has an “eye-spy” game, benches and a picnic area.

Free arboretum tours will also be held during a festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food trucks, vendors, a kid’s poster contest, musical performances and more will be available at the festival.