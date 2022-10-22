Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky held its 31st Arbor Day celebration in Lexington Saturday morning.

The event was a joint effort between the Arboretum, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the University of Kentucky.

The event included free access to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, leaf panting, and tree experts, and wildlife exhibitors.

Organizers say the celebration helps educate the community about the benefits of tree planting.

While Arbor Day is usually held on the last Friday in April, arboretum leaders explain why they celebrate the holiday in October.

“Each state can determine when its Arbor Day is so you have encouragement to plant a tree at the right time of year. And October in Kentucky is a much better time to plant a tree than in April because you don’t have to water it throughout the summer to make sure it doesn’t die,” said arboretum director Molly Davis.

The non profit Trees Lexington was also on site, giving out free trees to the community.