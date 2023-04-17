April 17 is the last day to register to vote for May primary in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Today, April 17, is the last day to register to vote for Kentucky’s May 16 primary election.

The deadline is 4 p.m. If you still need to register, you can head to govote.ky.gov.

“Voter interest remains steady as May 16 approaches,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “To vote in the Republican or Democratic primary election for constitutional offices like governor, be sure you register to vote by Monday’s deadline.”

Adams also said voter registration in the state remains steady.

In March, 6,407 new voters registered while 4,798 were removed – 3,608 deceased voters, 539 voters convicted of felonies, 334 who voluntarily de-registered, 267 who moved out of state and 50 adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republican registration accounts for 45.7 percent of the electorate with 1,585,414 voters. Republican registration increased by 1,328, a .08 percent increase. Democratic registration accounts for 44.3 percent of the electorate, with 1,535,078 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 1,224, a .08 percent decrease.

There are 345,539 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 10 percent of the electorate.

Other party registration increased by 1,505, a .44 percent increase.