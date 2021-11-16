Applications available for Lexington Christmas Parade

Parade rolls Dec. 4th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade rolls in early December. According to Downtown Lexington Partnership, the city has partnered with an event planning class from the University of Kentucky’s Department of Integrated Strategic Communication to make this years parade “one to remember”.

The parade is set to roll on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. in downtown Lexington on Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. The community is invited to enjoy marching bands, performers, parade floats and Santa.

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s parade can download an application HERE. All entries must be completed by Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to Downtown Lexington Partnership, the parade draws in around 3,500 people.