UPDATE: ARH completes purchase of Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville

Rocky Massey, who has served as Community CEO for ARH hospitals in West Virginia and has been heavily involved in the acquisition team for the purchase of Paul B. Hall, has stepped into the role as Interim Community CEO for Paintsville ARH Hospital.

He has spent the past several months in Paintsville heavily involved with the acquisition team and getting to know the employees and medical staff there.

“As a part of the ARH system, the future of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is full of potential and this location will allow for the additional growth of ARH’s services in the Big Sandy Region,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips. “To achieve this, the hospital will need strong, experienced leadership to transition it and the nearly 250 new Team Members it will bring into the ARH family. Rocky was a natural choice for this very important role.”

With more than 40 years at ARH, Massey has spent the past 19 years as the CCEO at the Beckley ARH Hospital in Beckley, W.Va. As Massey pauses his responsibilities at Beckley ARH, Jill Berry Bowen, RN, MSN, MBA, ACC, FACHE, is taking over the day-to-day operational responsibilities at Beckley ARH Hospital, serving as Beckley ARH Interim CCEO.

“I am both honored and excited to take on this important responsibility of bringing these employees and the Paintsville community into the ARH family,” Massey said. “After more than 40 years at ARH, I have a story to tell, and I think the newest members of our ARH family will be able to relate to it. I am confident my time in Paintsville will be valuable to the team there as they begin to navigate becoming a part of a local multi-hospital system such as ARH, and it will be rewarding for me as well.”

Massey began healthcare career in 1981 with ARH as a Radiologic Technologist. He trained at Wake Forest University to earn Ultrasound Registration in 1992, and earned a Master of Science in Management with emphasis Health Care Administration from Marshall University in 1997.

Paul B. Hall is a 72-bed acute-care hospital located in Paintsville,with members of the medical staff representing many specialties including surgery, neurology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology, radiology, urology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, oncology. The hospital has been awarded Joint Commission Top Performer distinction four years in a row.

Much like ARH, the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center has a long history of providing care in eastern Kentucky. The hospital has been a part of the Paintsville community since 1920, first as Paintsville Medical Center and then as Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, with the opening of a newly constructed medical center building in 1982.