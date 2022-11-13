Antique show brings vendors to Athens Schoolhouse Antique Mall

ATHENS, Ky (WTVQ)- More than 60 vendors and experts showcased their antique collections this weekend at the Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show.

It was all part of their November holiday show. The show offered tramp art, high style furniture, American primitives and authentic collectibles- some all the way from Europe.

The school house hosts a show during the second full weekend of every month.

Organizers say the show is an opportunity to bring in a diverse group of dealers to display their antique items for sale- and to meet new people in the community.

“There’s a reason that its a 120 years old or 80 years old, or 150 years old. And it’s still usable. But it has history on top of that. So there’s a value added that it was made by somebody lovingly with craftsmanship and skill. And so buy something that has a story,” said Allison Gillum, an antique dealer for the show.

The next antique show will be the second full weekend in December.