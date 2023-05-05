Another horse scratched from 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another horse was scratched from the 149th Kentucky Derby Friday morning, the first time in eight years four horses have been scratched ahead of the race.

Skinner was taken out of the race due to an elevated temperature, according to a press release.

The Derby is now down to 19 starters.

Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar were scratched on Thursday.

The last time four horses were scratched was 2015 when 22 horses entered the race.

